The heat is all on Swansea City now, says Sheffield Wednesday star

Versatile defender Daniel Pudil insists the pressure will be firmly on Swansea City when the two sides face each other again in the FA Cup fifth round replay.

It finished goalless on Saturday as Carlos Carvalhal failed to secure a victory on his return to Hillsborough. It was Wednesday’s fourth goalless draw in nine matches under Jos Luhukay.

Owls Daniel Pudil shadows Swans' Tammy Abraham....Pic Steve Ellis

The replay will take place at the Liberty Stadium next week, with a place in the quarter-finals of the competition up for grabs. The winners will entertain Tottenham Hotspur in the last eight.

Pudil told The Star: “We have nothing to lose. I think we did well and we showed them on Saturday we are a good team and can play good football.

“I think the pressure is on Swansea, not on us. But first we have to take care of the league and then we can go for the FA Cup.”

Wednesday face Millwall and Aston Villa in the Championship before resuming their cup adventure.

“We would like to go as far as we can (in the cup) but I think the league is the main thing right now,” stressed Pudil. “We will focus on the league and try to beat Millwall and Aston Villa and then we can concentrate on the FA Cup.”

Carvalhal, who spent two and a half years at Wednesday, leading them to back-to-back play-offs, was given a warm welcome by Owls fans.

Pudil said: “I saw him briefly. We didn’t have time to talk that much. I wished him good luck. Carlos got a good reception and he deserved that. He came over here and did well. We played a final and a semi-final. Okay, the third year wasn’t right but that wasn’t just his fault. That was the players as well. It was not just the manager.”

“You can’t just blame the manager. It is always the players as well. We were losing and winning together.

“I was happy to see him. I think he is doing really well with Swansea right now and they have won a couple of games in the Premier League. We will see happens to them.”

Wednesday’s potential opponents in the quarter-final have yet to be decided. The Owls and Swansea were drawn against either Rochdale or Tottenham who drew 2-2 at Spotland and will also replay next week.