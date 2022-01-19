The hard work goes on at Sheffield Wednesday as Jordan Storey transfer gets things moving

Jordan Storey is a Sheffield Wednesday player after his loan switch from Preston North End was made official on Wednesday morning.

It ticks a big box that has been unticked for some time; that of a proper, recognised centre-half capable of a long spell of – hopefully – consistent performances.

If he doesn’t slot straight into the side for Saturday’s visit to Oxford he surely will soon afterwards.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore.

It’s been a manic season at the back for Darren Moore to contend with. Lewis Gibson was brought in to perform a vital role on the left of a back three when it was decided that was the way forward. He played twice.

Dominic Iorfa suffered his second long-term injury in as many seasons. Though he’s expected back sometime in February, his loss was major.

Add to those the medium-term losses of Sam Hutchinson and Chey Dunkley and it’s been a lasting headache, the likes of Marvin Johnson And Callum Paterson brought in to fight fires at the back with no little effort but mixed results.

Many would argue that given these mountainous issues, Moore and players have done well to stay within striking distance of the playoff places.

But Wednesday are not done. The work goes on. Whether they were ever in for both Danny Batth and Jordan Storey is unknown, but what we do know is that Wednesday would like to bring in another defender.

What is more, Moore suggested they are looking at more attacking players, too.