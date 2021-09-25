The frustration... - Player ratings as Sheffield Wednesday fall at the death against Ipswich Town

Dennis Adeniran got Sheffield Wednesday's goal against Ipswich Town.

Wednesday took a first half lead thanks to some brilliance by Dennis Adeniran, but were sucker punched after a mistake from Bailey Peacock-Farrell in the dying embers of the game. The result means the Owls sit 11th in League One after eight games.

Here’s how we rated the players:

Bailey Peacock-Farrell – 6

It was a solid showing from BPF all round – until the last moments of the game. Made some big stops, but ultimately it was his mistake that cost Wednesday two points.

Liam Palmer – 5

Was steady enough at right back, but made a few errors in the game and will have been disappointed with his crossing. Had a big penalty shout turned down.

Dominic Iorfa – 7

No complaints at all. Won plenty of balls, made some excellent challenges and barely put a foot wrong all game. Tidy performance from the big man.

Sam Hutchinson – 8

Had a bit of a shaky start, but more than made up for it as the game went on. Was given the captain's armband and was fantastic in the heart of defence. Especially in the second half.

Lee Johnson – 7

One of Johnson’s better Wednesday performances after being moved to left back. Did some good work down the side, and didn’t shy away from the defensive role he was asked to play.

Dennis Adeniran – 7

Took his goal incredibly well, but in terms of his overall performance it wasn’t the best game he’s had in a Wednesday shirt. That said, though, he was full of running and battled for everything. Good showing.

Lewis Wing – 8

The man was everywhere. Can’t fault his application, was arguably the Owls’ best performer on the day, and put in a real shift for the full 90 minutes. Was as important defending as he was going forward.

Barry Bannan – 5

Not a performance that’ll live long in Bannan’s memory… He was busy in the heart of midfield, but nothing seemed to really click for him on the day. Had to go off in the second half with an injury.

Olamide Shodipo – 5

A bit like Bannan in the sense that nothing seemed to work for him at Portman Road. The winger was full of running, and made some decent contributions, but not an afternoon to remember.

Saido Berahino – 5

Put in a shift and certainly kept Ipswich on their toes, but didn’t manage to light things up, really. Came off for Dunkley as Moore switched to a 3-5-2 with about 10 minutes to go.

Lee Gregory – 8

A very good performance from Wednesday’s number nine as he led the line superbly. He was instrumental in Adeniran’s goal, but held up play expertly throughout the game.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru – 6

Came on, used his strength well on a couple of occasions. Didn’t do much wrong in his time on the field.

Callum Paterson – 6

Got involved, but wasn’t really called upon for too much after coming on in the second half.

Chey Dunkley – N/A