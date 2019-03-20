The fixtures Sheffield Wednesday and their play-off rivals have left to play before the end of the season

It's getting closer to crunch time in the Championship with just eight matches of the season remaining once action resumes after the international break.

Leeds United, Norwich City and Sheffield United are in a three-horse race for two automatic promotion spots but below that it’s all up for grabs for the final play-off places.

Owls boss Steve Bruce. Pic Steve Ellis.

Here’s a list of every remaining fixture (and whether it is home or away) for each team in the top 12 Championship teams that could still end up in the play-offs.

Norwich City – Middlesbrough (A), QPR (H), Reading (H), Wigan (A), Sheffield Wednesday (H), Stoke (A), Blackburn (H), Aston Villa (A).

Sheffield United – Bristol City (H), Preston (A), Birmingham City (A), Millwall (H), Nottingham Forest (H), Hull (A), Ipswich (H), Stoke (A).

Leeds United – Millwall (H), Birmingham (A), Preston (A), Sheffield Wednesday (H), Wigan (H), Brentford (A), Aston Villa (H), Ipswich (A).

West Brom – Birmingham (H), Millwall (A), Bristol City (A), Preston (H), Hull (H), Reading (A), Rotherham (H), Derby (A).

Middlesbrough – Norwich (H), Bristol City (H), Swansea (A), Bolton (A), Hull (H), Stoke (H), Nottingham Forest (A), Reading (H), Rotherham (A).

Aston Villa – Blackburn (H), Sheffield Wednesday (A), Rotherham (A), Bristol City (H), Bolton (A), Millwall (H), Leeds (A), Norwich (H).

Preston – Reading (A), Sheffield United (H), Leeds (H), West Brom (A), Ipswich (H), Wigan (A), Sheffield Wednesday (H), Brentford (A).

Derby – Rotherham (H), Brentford (A), Blackburn (A), Bolton (H), Birmingham City (A), QPR (H), Bristol City (A), Swansea (A), West Brom (H).

Bristol City – Sheffield United (A), Middlesrough (A), Wigan (H), West Brom (H), Aston Villa (A), Reading (H), Sheffield Wednesdau (A), Derby (H), Millwall (A), Hull (H).

Sheffield Wednesday – Stoke (A), Aston Villa (H), Nottingham Forest (H), Leeds (A), Norwich (A), Bristol City (H), Preston (A), QPR (H).

Nottingham Forest – Swansea (H), Rotherham (A), Sheffield Wednesday (A), Blackburn (H), Sheffield United (A), Middlesbrough (H), QPR (A), Bolton (H).

Hull City – Ipswich (A), Reading (H), Wigan (H), Middlesbrough (A), West Brom (A), Sheffield United (H), Swansea (A), Bristol City (H).