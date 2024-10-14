Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There’s a chart of sorts in Danny Röhl’s office that maps Sheffield Wednesday’s route through the Championship campaign.

He’s spoken freely about the fact that they’re a little behind on where he would wish them to be in terms of points in this early season shake-up, though a haul of seven points from a last nine available will no doubt have given them a kick-up. Röhl knows all too well the expectation the success of last season has delivered to S6.

Asked where the end of the chart on his office wall goes - and what it forecasts for his side - the German coach smiled. It was a question he wasn’t keen to answer, not yet anyway. But what he did reveal was data he feels show the Owls are on the path to success - deep-seated running data that presents the view not only of a fit football side, but one that is built around the ideals Röhl has spoken so keenly about in his first year in the Hillsborough hot seat.

“We have improved for example our total running distance, from last year we were position 20, now we are ninth,” Röhl said. “We are top five for sprint distance, top five for intensity sprints, high speed running. All these things at the moment we are near the top, top, top. It shows we had a good pre-season, that the team is fit, we can run, it shows that this is our basic to get points.

“We are not a team that can decide games with 80 per cent, we need 100 per cent to have a chance. It is never a guarantee, but it is a great chance to get something. I am proud of my team that they invest so much at the moment.”

Wednesday resume their Championship campaign on Saturday when they welcome title hopefuls Burnley to Hillsborough.