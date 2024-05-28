Sheffield Wednesday have already confirmed their retained list after managing to secure their Championship status for another season. Danny Rohl had to make some tough decisions, with the likes of George Byers , Reece James and Lee Gregory all being moved on at the end of their season.

Wednesday will be hoping to improve their squad ahead of next season, but the rest of their Championship rivals will have the same ambitions. As part of that, the majority of the EFL clubs have submitted their retained lists, and there are a number of ex Owls among the players who will be searching for a new club this summer. Here we round up that list.