Sheffield Wednesday head to Sunderland this weekend knowing a point will guarantee their spot in the Championship for another season. The Owls endured a difficult start to the campaign as Darren Moore departed before a ball had been kicked with his replacement Xisco Munoz sacked after 10 games without a win.

Danny Rohl arrived in the October international break and has since guided the Owls to within a whisker of safety. If Wednesday lose at Sunderland they will still stay up providing just one of Plymouth Argyle or Birmingham City fail to win on Saturday, as they face Hull City and Norwich City with both of those clubs fighting for a top-six spot. With just one game remaining in the season, The Star has looked at the players with the worst disciplinary records in the Championship this term.