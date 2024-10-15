Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, says that they have managed to change ‘the culture’ at the club since he came on board.

This past weekend mark a year of Röhl at Hillsborough after he joined the club as Xisco Munoz’s replacement at Hillsborough last October, with the German having pulled off the great escape with the Owls despite them looking dead and buried at numerous points in their battle for survival.

Since then he’s overseen a squad overhaul and also seen improvements made at Middlewood Road, but he also believes that he’s managed to affect the mentality that surrounds the club.

“We have changed a lot of things,” he told their official website. “We have improved the squad, we have changed the environments, have more staff, more coaches and I think the culture has changed but we are still not at the end of our journey.

“We start to change some things, we create profiles of what we want to do, what we have to do. Sometimes you want to make bigger steps, quicker steps and especially at the beginning of the season. But we keep working and for me, the last two weeks have been good steps and now it’s a case of consistently performing.”

The Owls were in a strong run of form heading into the international break, beating West Bromwich Albion and Coventry City in recent weeks, and now he’ll be hoping that they can pick up where they left off when they take on a Burnley team this weekend that are pushing for promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.