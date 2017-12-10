The crucial point that Carlos Carvalhal says led to Sheffield Wednesday's defeat to Norwich City

Carlos Carvalhal picked out the 'moment of the game' which would eventually end in defeat for Sheffield Wednesday at Carrow Road.

The Owls had gone in front through Jordan Rhodes but James Maddison equalised and from then on Norwich were, for the most part, in control of the match.

Timm Klose, completely unmarked, headed in from a corner to give the Canaries the lead and then Nelson Oliviera finished things off in the final few minutes from the penalty spot after Barry Bannan had brought down Harrison Reed.

"The moment of the game was their first goal - that changed everything," said Carvalhal whose side have now gone.

"When you are winning you should never get caught on the counter-attack but that is what happened. The players had shown a lot of quality in the first half but they compromised everything in that moment. As a manager it is not something you want to see.

"The instructions at half-time were to stay solid and go looking for a second goal but we allowed them to score on the break and that was very disappointing. The game was then well balanced and they scored from a corner but the first goal was the key."

Looking at the positives, Carvalhal was happy with the first half display.

"I thought we were solid and composed and scored a very good goal," he added. "The players were working hard and did very well. But then we lost our balance and you can't do that.

"When they went ahead we went for it and had three strikers on the pitch but we couldn't get back into the game and now it's a case of focusing on the next game against Wolves which, like all games, we will be going all out to win.

"That is always my target."