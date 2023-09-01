Just as changing too much too soon doesn’t work, changing back also takes time.

And you can’t count on a lot of it after such a desperately dismal start to a season.

But I think Xisco Munoz owes it as much to himself as the players he has recalled to stick with a retro look at Sheffield Wednesday. He’s been in too great a hurry.

Carrying on at that pace would prove breakneck for the Spaniard – almost literally.

Owls boss Xisco Munoz Pic Steve Ellis

It might sound ridiculously premature to be talking like this only four league games in. However, I don’t think it is unrealistic to say Xisco is already fighting for his future at Hillsborough.

The forces around clubs of this size are irresistible when things go wrong in a big way and there is always just the one person who is most vulnerable to that.

Four games, four defeats; Wednesday the only outfit in the EFL without a point.

That sort of run simply can’t continue without major ramifications, ahead of Saturday’s already highly charged Yorkshire derby at Leeds United.

Not that this is on Xisco for me. Nor, if the season crumbles away, would it be on any new manager.

The course of this campaign, for better or worse, was set in June.

As I feared with the word “reckless” at the time, it looks very much for the worse. That lies at only one person’s door – the owner’s.

Discarded Darren Moore finally outlined from his perspective last week that, besides differences on the way ahead, there was apparently no attempt to negotiate when he made an opening pitch for what would have been an average Championship salary.

But Xisco hasn’t helped himself, either, much as he inherited a job that was perilous from the start.

Here’s where he can help himself – swallow some pride and try to rekindle the spirit, togetherness and understanding of the core group who won promotion.

Last week’s selection at Cardiff – with Michael Smith and Josh Windass back and George Byers alongside Barry Bannan – was a nod in that direction.

So was the 3-2-3-1 line up in the EFL Cup for League Two Mansfield Town, who should have been beaten soundly.

The Owls still suffered two more depressing defeats, albeit with better performances.

Even going back to basics takes time. And you’d guess Xisco hasn’t got much of it.