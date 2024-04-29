‘The club has suffered’ - Former Sheffield Wednesday star backs Owls in relegation scrap
Wednesday need just a point against Sunderland this coming weekend in order to pull off what would certainly be a great escape, with Danny Röhl having come in and completely turned around the club’s fortunes in the space of a few months.
Harkes, who spoke of a desire to work at Wednesday at some point in his interview with Responsible Gambling, believes that the Owls just need to be resilient now after what has been a very difficult season.
The American said, "Danny Röhl has come from Germany, he was assistant manager of the German national team. When he came in, Wednesday was at the bottom of the League… I would say to the players now that when you're a professional, you have to have this resilience to continue to believe in yourself. And sometimes it's suffering.
"The club has suffered. I think they can sustain staying in the Championship, continue to have the investment, but have a different strategic plan moving forward."
Wednesday face the Black Cats on Saturday afternoon knowing that they have their fate in their own hands, which is a pretty incredible achievement for Röhl considering the situation that he found them in back in October.