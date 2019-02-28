The city needs Sheffield Wednesday and United in the Premier League,claims Steve Bruce

Owls boss Steve Bruce hopes both Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United get back into the Premier League sooner rather than later.

Bruce made the admission ahead of Monday's mouth-watering Steel City derby at Hillsborough.

Steve Bruce has managed both Sheffield clubs

The Owls have not been in the Premier League since the 1999-2000 season while the Blades, who are currently in the second automatic promotion berth, have not dined at English football's top table for 12 years.

Bruce, who expects left-back Achraf Lazaar to be out of action for six weeks because of a hamstring injury, told The Star: "It’s a huge city which, like the North East, it needs the two clubs in the Premier League.

"The clubs would embrace the Premier League, because it has a big hard core support.

"But as both clubs have seen, it’s not easy. There are some big clubs in the Championship, but it is what we all have to aim for, that’s why I am sat here."

The 58-year-old, whose yet to taste defeat since officially taking over the reins at Wednesday, cannot wait for his first taste of the Sheffield derby.

"They are all fierce rivalries, whether it’s Norwich-Ipswich, which I have been involved in, or derbies in Manchester, Tyneside and Birmingham," he said. "They all have a certain rivalry.

"The one thing for sure in a derby game, it is for the supporters.

"It means something to them it’s been going one for over a 100 years, it hasn’t just appeared. It’s the bragging rights.

"I am looking forward to it, the big derby games are what we are all in football for. The juices start flowing, the adrenaline gets going, and let’s enjoy the occasion."

The Owls lie in 12th position after back-to-back home wins over Swansea City and Brentford.

With Wednesday just six points shy of the top six, Bruce is refusing to give up hope of reaching the play-offs this season.

Bruce said: "We have 12 games to go.We are hitting a good period of form, but can we continue it? We have got some big games coming up.

"We have given ourselves a little chance, and it’s got everyone excited. The big thing for me, is it’s small steps, that’s all we have done so far."