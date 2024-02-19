News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

The Championship table since Danny Röhl’s arrival and where Sheffield Wednesday rank against Sunderland, Stoke City, Middlesbrough & more

Sheffield Wednesday might be in the Championship's relegation zone but their form since Danny Röhl's arrival in October suggests they're more than capable of surviving this season

By Will Jackson
Published 19th Feb 2024, 18:00 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday moved to within four points of Championship safety on Saturday afternoon as they beat Millwall 2-0 at The Den. Ike Ugbo and Anthony Musaba got the goals for the Owls on what was a memorable afternoon in south London for those travelling supporters.

The win was Wednesday's eighth since Röhl's appointment in October and their second in the last three games and while they still have more ground to make up, the optimism is flowing freely at Hillsborough, that is for certain.

Following another crucial three-point haul, The Star has looked at how the Championship table would look if only results since Röhl's arrival counted. Wednesday have played 22 games since then and their point haul in that time is encouraging to say the least.

Points since Röhl arrived: 50. Goal difference: +29.

1. Southampton

Points since Röhl arrived: 50. Goal difference: +29. Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Points since Röhl arrived: 50. Goal difference: +29.

2. Leeds United

Points since Röhl arrived: 50. Goal difference: +29. Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
Points since Röhl arrived: 48. Goal difference: +26.

3. Leicester City

Points since Röhl arrived: 48. Goal difference: +26.

Photo Sales
Points since Röhl arrived: 38. Goal difference: +8

4. Ipswich Town

Points since Röhl arrived: 38. Goal difference: +8 Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Hillsborough