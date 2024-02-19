Sheffield Wednesday moved to within four points of Championship safety on Saturday afternoon as they beat Millwall 2-0 at The Den. Ike Ugbo and Anthony Musaba got the goals for the Owls on what was a memorable afternoon in south London for those travelling supporters.

The win was Wednesday's eighth since Röhl's appointment in October and their second in the last three games and while they still have more ground to make up, the optimism is flowing freely at Hillsborough, that is for certain.

Following another crucial three-point haul, The Star has looked at how the Championship table would look if only results since Röhl's arrival counted. Wednesday have played 22 games since then and their point haul in that time is encouraging to say the least.

2 . Leeds United Points since Röhl arrived: 50. Goal difference: +29.

4 . Ipswich Town Points since Röhl arrived: 38. Goal difference: +8