The Championship table since Danny Röhl’s arrival and where Sheffield Wednesday rank against Sunderland, Plymouth Argyle, Huddersfield Town, Birmingham & more - gallery

Sheffield Wednesday are eyeing a great escape after a remarkable turnaround in form under Danny Röhl

By Ben McKenna
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 12:00 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday picked up another important win in their bid for Championship survival as they defeated Yorkshire rivals Hull City 3-1 on New Year's Day. The victory moved the Owls into 22nd and just three points adrift of Huddersfield Town in 21st.

There is a renewed sense of hope and optimism at Hillsborough as the Owls look to maintain their Championship status after a disastrous start to the campaign as Xisco Muñoz was sacked on October 7 after a winless start to the season. Danny Röhl arrived at the club during the October international break and has proven a shrewd acquisition so far.

Following another big win, The Star has looked at how the Championship table would look if only results since Röhl's arrival counted. Every second-tier side has played 15 games in that time - and the table under Röhl makes for encouraging reading, as Wednesday look to continue their march up the table.

Points since Röhl arrival: 35. Goal difference: +19.

1. Leicester City

2. Southampton

Points since Röhl arrival: 29. Goal difference: +14.

3. Leeds United

Points since Röhl arrival: 27. Goal difference: +3.

4. Ipswich Town

