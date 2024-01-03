The Championship table since Danny Röhl’s arrival and where Sheffield Wednesday rank against Sunderland, Plymouth Argyle, Huddersfield Town, Birmingham & more - gallery
Sheffield Wednesday are eyeing a great escape after a remarkable turnaround in form under Danny Röhl
Sheffield Wednesday picked up another important win in their bid for Championship survival as they defeated Yorkshire rivals Hull City 3-1 on New Year's Day. The victory moved the Owls into 22nd and just three points adrift of Huddersfield Town in 21st.
There is a renewed sense of hope and optimism at Hillsborough as the Owls look to maintain their Championship status after a disastrous start to the campaign as Xisco Muñoz was sacked on October 7 after a winless start to the season. Danny Röhl arrived at the club during the October international break and has proven a shrewd acquisition so far.
Following another big win, The Star has looked at how the Championship table would look if only results since Röhl's arrival counted. Every second-tier side has played 15 games in that time - and the table under Röhl makes for encouraging reading, as Wednesday look to continue their march up the table.