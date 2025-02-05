Sheffield Wednesday’s in-form attacker, Djeidi Gassama, has heaped praise on the Owls’ fans - and admits that it’s ‘special’ hearing his name sung.

The 21-year-old has been a standout player for Wednesday of late, with his performances and consistency catching the eye of his manager and fans alike as he plays his part in helping the team maintain their push for the play-offs.

Having previously been in and out of Danny Röhl’s side, Gassama has now started all of the last six Championship games, and he’s already contributed to six goals and assists so far this season - just one away from equalling his tally for the full 2023/24 campaign.

And his efforts have not gone unnoticed from the Owls faithful, either, with his name regularly chanted from the stands, and the former Paris Saint-Germain winger is very grateful.

“Every time you see the fans at the game it is very, very good for us because they help us. We need them,” he said on a recent video with the club.

Meanwhile, regarding the singing of his name from the fans, the tricky winger added, “It is very, very special. I want do more, score more goals and do everything for them. The first time when I heard the chanting was against Hull City I think, it was amazing. When you play at Hillsborough it’s the best thing, you have the best fans and you have to win.”

Gassama is likely to start once again this weekend when the Owls head to the Hawthorns to face West Bromwich Albion, and he’ll be hoping to grab his third goal of the calendar year so far in what could be a big game for the club’s play-off ambitions.