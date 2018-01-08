The best pubs near Hillsborough to drink in before Sheffield Wednesday matches

Have your say

Heading to the football is always an enjoyable experience and a trip to the historic Hillsborough stadium in Sheffield is no different.

Match day is sure to guarantee big crowds around Hillsborough with thousands of football fans heading for a quick pint before the big game.

But, if it's your first time to the stadium, then it might be useful to know where is best to go for a quick tipple before the match.

Obviously, there are lots of bars and pubs to choose from in the city centre for a drink before the game.

But, if you're after a pub a bit closer to the stadium, we've rounded up some of our favourites.

The Shakey

Less than a mile away from Hillsborough, The Shakey is a firm favourite for Sheffield Wednesday fans.

Locates at the cross roads of Hillsborough corner, the site is very much a local community pub.

The pub also has live Sky Sports and a disco or kareoke on the weekend.

The Shakey, 196 Bradfield Rd, S6 2BY

New Barrack Tavern

Just up the road is the New Barrack Tavern on Penistone Road; a renowned real ale pub and music venue.

However, on Sheffield Wednesday home games, the pub becomes a popular meeting place for Owls fans.

The pub itself has a multi-room layout with a large lounge area for general use, a cosy tap room with TV and dart board and a pool room at the back.

New Barrack Tavern, 601 Penistone Rd, Sheffield S6 2GA

The Rawson Spring

Wetherspoons is always a firm favourite with football fans and The Rawson Spring is no different.

Found of Langsett Road, just under a mile away from the ground, the pub is always choc-full of Wednesday fans before a game.

With low beer prices, Sky Sports, BT Sports and a huge menu full of pub classics, it's easy to see why.

The Rawson Spring, 501 Langsett Rd, Sheffield S6 2LN

Old Crown Inn

One of the closest pubs to Hillsborough and one of the busiest on a matchday is the Old Crown Inn.

Situated on Penistone Road, the pub is very popular in Hillsborough, especially in the summer due to its beer garden.

The pub also shows live sports on TV as well as serving real ales and delicious food.

Old Crown Inn, 710 Penistone Rd, Sheffield S6 2DF

The Hillsborough Tap

The Hillsborough Tap, on Langsett Roadm is a locally owned bar located in the heart of Hillsborough.

Specialising in cask ales and craft beers, the pub offers some of best locally brewed beers in the area.

The pub also has a large menu of delicious homemade food on offer at very reasonable prices.

The Hillsborough Tap, 572-576 Langsett Rd, Sheffield S6 2LX