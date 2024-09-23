The Owls have shown promising efforts since the international break re-set and have been left licking the wounds of refereeing decisions to have gone against them in their last two Championship matches. Thanks to their win at Bloomfield Road, they do have the fourth round of the Carabao Cup to look forward to and a draw on Wednesday will reveal their next opponents.
Those to make both trips from Sheffield last week will have totted-up a whopping 441 miles along the way. Here are a selection of the best photos of the Owls’ passionate fan base from their matches at Blackpool and Luton Town.
1. Flying cross the country..
Up and down the Country Owls fans travelled this week for back to back away games at Blackpool and Luton Pic Steve Ellis | Steve Ellis
2. Flying 'cross the country..
3. Flying 'cross the country..
4. Flying 'cross the country..
