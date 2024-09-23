The best photos of Sheffield Wednesday fans at Blackpool and Luton Town after 441-mile week

By Alex Miller

Sheffield Wednesday writer

Published 23rd Sep 2024, 11:29 BST

A gut-punch defeat at Luton Town finished another busy week for Sheffield Wednesday, who were of course roared on by two sold-out away allocations having also made the trip to Blackpool on Tuesday evening.

The Owls have shown promising efforts since the international break re-set and have been left licking the wounds of refereeing decisions to have gone against them in their last two Championship matches. Thanks to their win at Bloomfield Road, they do have the fourth round of the Carabao Cup to look forward to and a draw on Wednesday will reveal their next opponents.

Those to make both trips from Sheffield last week will have totted-up a whopping 441 miles along the way. Here are a selection of the best photos of the Owls’ passionate fan base from their matches at Blackpool and Luton Town.

Up and down the Country Owls fans travelled this week for back to back away games at Blackpool and Luton Pic Steve Ellis

Up and down the Country Owls fans travelled this week for back to back away games at Blackpool and Luton Pic Steve Ellis | Steve Ellis

Up and down the Country Owls fans travelled this week for back to back away games at Blackpool and Luton Pic Steve Ellis

Up and down the Country Owls fans travelled this week for back to back away games at Blackpool and Luton Pic Steve Ellis | Steve Ellis

Up and down the Country Owls fans travelled this week for back to back away games at Blackpool and Luton Pic Steve Ellis

Up and down the Country Owls fans travelled this week for back to back away games at Blackpool and Luton Pic Steve Ellis | Steve Ellis

Up and down the Country Owls fans travelled this week for back to back away games at Blackpool and Luton Pic Steve Ellis

Up and down the Country Owls fans travelled this week for back to back away games at Blackpool and Luton Pic Steve Ellis | Steve Ellis

