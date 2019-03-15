The best is yet to come from Sheffield Wednesday loan ace Rolando Aarons

Sheffield Wednesday loanee Rolando Aarons says he has never once doubted his ability, claiming he pays no attention to criticism.

Aarons produced an eye-catching second half performance in the Owls' victory over second-from-bottom Bolton Wanderers last Tuesday. He capped a fine individual display by claiming his first Wednesday goal, firing home after good play by Adam Reach.

Owls loanee Rolando Aarons

But the former England Under-21 international, on loan from Premier League side Newcastle United, told The Star: "Without being rude, I don't care what other people think.

"I have been playing since 18 and setbacks and being told I am not good enough. I am not bothered about any of them.

"I prove to myself by getting on the pitch every day and in training and playing 90 minutes week in week out.

"I have never doubted my ability, but fitness wise, it has been difficult to me. If I can prove that to myself, I am not really bothered."

Describing himself as his "own worst critic", Aarons is adamant there is still plenty of room for improvement.

"There's a lot more to come from me," he said. "I know what I am capable of doing and have shown glimpses of it.

"In the Bolton game, I don't think I played as well as people think. I scored a goal and created a few chances, but was not extremely happy with some of my end product and it is something I will be working on.

"The final ball needs to improve. It is something I can work out. I can do much better."

Aarons is enjoying his football and working closely with Owls boss Steve Bruce.

He said: "Even with the fans, you can tell everyone is happy for him to be here. It has given me an opportunity to express myself and I am buzzing to be here and playing under him."