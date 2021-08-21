Warne, whose side celebrated an unprecedented double win over the Owls last season, were undone by second half goals for Florian Kamberi and Lee Gregory in front of a raucous derby atmosphere at the New York Stadium.

The game swung on an earlier moment though as Owls number one Bailey Peacock-Farrell saved Kieran Sadlier’s penalty right on the stroke of half-time.

“The penalty miss at half-time was obviously a big moment,” Warne admitted to press post-match. “You go in at half-time all square and it gave them a big lift.

“I don’t think anyone can argue that he [Peacock-Farrell] is the best keeper in League One, one hundred per cent.

“He’s made that save, a great save. Sads [Sadlier] is phenomenal on set pieces and it was a really good save. There were times today that he came and caught things I’m not sure other keepers would do.

“His was a really impressive performance and he deserved his clean sheet.”

Kamberi bagged his first Wednesday goal after some fine work from Callum Paterson on the Owls’ right.

And Gregory’s match-settling second goal came courtesy of a horror error from Millers keeper Viktor Johansson, who spilled Dennis Adeniran’s tame effort right into the Wednesday striker’s path.

Rotherham were not without chances on a tightly-contested afternoon, though Peacock-Farrell’s stop and some resolute defending allowed Moore’s side to register their fifth consecutive clean sheet in competitive football this season.

Reflecting on his side’s second league defeat of the season, Warne went on: “When the second goal went in, which was a rare mistake in a couple of parts, the lads just looked a little bit beaten truth be told and they felt a little bit sorry for themselves.

“I don’t know if they had any real belief we could get back into it.