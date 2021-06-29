The balls are out… - Darren Moore’s start to preseason gets the thumbs up from Sheffield Wednesday attacker

Darren Moore is currently in the process of preparing his side for the tough 2021/22 season ahead, with a number of young players having made the trip to Newport as they get back to work.

Green, who has experience in League One, was working hard in Portugal prior to their return for preseason, and he says he’s been counting down the days until the restart.

“I miss football,” he told the club’s official YouTube channel. “So as soon as the season ends I’m already looking forward to the next one - I start planning what I’m going to do in the next season and getting as fit as I can - I think that’s the same for most of the boys as well.

“This is our job, it’s what we do, so we couldn’t wait to get back. It’s boring being off for so long.”

And it’s not just all about running and fitness under Moore, with the 22-year-old giving an idea of what the first day of camp entailed…

He said, “In the morning it was some tests, running. In the afternoon we got the balls out - which is a lot sooner than I thought we would comp where I’ve been before where we don’t get them out for a week or two.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore is running the rule over his squad on a preseason trip to Wales.

“So it’s been a lot better, the gaffer has told us what the plan is going forward, and the way we want to play. I’ve enjoyed the football and getting back together with the boys.”

Wednesday do look to be at full strength in terms of fitness on the back of what was a difficult 2020/21, with Dominic Iorfa and Massimo Luongo seemingly raring to go as the new season approaches.