The ace card Sheffield Wednesday hope can improve ‘frustrating’ injury record

And as manager Darren Moore ruled out four players ahead of this weekend’s trip to AFC Wimbledon, the frustration was there for all to see.

Sam Hutchinson and Lewis Gibson are the latest to face another stint in the treatment room, where they’ll join Massimo Luongo, Josh Windass and George Byers.

It’s fair to say Wednesday have had a difficult time with injuries in recent years. A host of issues from the state of the training ground to workoad management by previous managers have been spoken about as potential issues.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s difficult to put your finger on one sole reason,” Moore told The Star when asked why Wednesday seem to harbour such an injury issue.

“It’s frustrating, I know that. You want you squad of players together as one to give you those options.

“So it is frustrating but to turn around and give a reason would be a wrong thing to say because there are a multitude of reasons that could cause the injuries. Some of them are just unforeseen.

“Some are part and parcel of the industry and the competitive nature of these players.”

Sheffield Wednesday key man Sam Hutchinson (right) is out with a muscular injury.

The appointment of a new sport science chief in Rob Lee, from Moore’s old side Doncaster Rovers, is a move the Owls boss hopes can help bring a new face to that record.

He spoke last week of the durability his Rovers side had enjoyed with Lee running strength and conditioning and said it would take a few weeks for the new man to fully assess the squad of players.

“I think he can have a huge impact and will do,” Moore said on Lee. “But at the same time it’s a joint effort by all of us, really, the sport science, the medical team, the coaching department. We’re all in it together in terms of the preparation of players.

“Sometimes it can be down to the will and desire of a player going into challenges, putting his body on the line in training and game after game.