The 30 experiences that have set Sheffield Wednesday key man up for the big occasion

In terms of age, his squad is the second-oldest in League One and in terms of experience, few would argue they are right up there.

The Wednesday squad is full of players with dozens if not hundreds of Championship matches under their belts. There are promotions in the Owls changing room, successful and unsuccessful relegation battles, the odd involvement on the European stage and previous play-off campaigns.

Owls keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell with skipper Barry Bannan.

And though their goalkeeper, 25-year-old Bailey Peacock-Farrell, is a relative pup in terms of senior appearances, Owls skipper Barry Bannan has no qualms he has what it takes to perform in some of the most important matches.

The 30-cap Northern Ireland number one made a handful of saves in Wednesday’s narrow play-off semi-final reversal at Sunderland on Friday night to keep the deficit at one goal heading back to Hillsborough.

Peacock-Farrell will have doubled his tally of senior league appearances in his time at Wednesday by the time the final whistle blows in that second leg.

And Barry Bannan has no doubt the stopper can continue to step up to the big occasion, saying he can lean on his experiences with his country when the pressure is on.

“He’s played in a lot of massive games for Northern Ireland so he won’t be phased by these games and everything that’s going on,” Bannan told The Star.

“Those big games mean the defenders can lean on him and trust him as well for a bit of calmness. He brings that in abundance.”

Peacock-Farrell’s future is unconfirmed with the divisional status of his parent club Burnley also yet to be decided. An extended time at S6 has not been ruled out.

“Bailey has done well,” Bannan continued. “He’s come from a Premier League team, not getting much game time and people could see his qualities straight away, he was brilliant.

“He’s had a really good season and with the defenders, he’s had a lot of clean sheets.