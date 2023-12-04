The 24 best photos of Sheffield Wednesday fans rewarded for braving the cold in 3-1 Blackburn Rovers win
Sheffield Wednesday fans were handed a just reward for braving the cold on Saturday as they watched their side run out 3-1 winners over Blackburn Rovers.
A maiden senior goal for teenager Bailey Cadamarteri set them on their way before Marvin Johnson and Josh Windass cancelled-out Sammie Szmodics' equaliser in what was Wednesday's second win of the campaign.
Owls fans filed out of the stadium with a growing optimism that their side can climb out of their situation at the foot of the Championship table, with the win finally reflecting an improvement in performance evident since new manager Danny Röhl joined the club in October.
Our photographer Steve Ellis was on-hand to snap some hardy fans in the S6 terraces.