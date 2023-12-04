A maiden senior goal for teenager Bailey Cadamarteri set them on their way before Marvin Johnson and Josh Windass cancelled-out Sammie Szmodics' equaliser in what was Wednesday's second win of the campaign.

Owls fans filed out of the stadium with a growing optimism that their side can climb out of their situation at the foot of the Championship table, with the win finally reflecting an improvement in performance evident since new manager Danny Röhl joined the club in October.