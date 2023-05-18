News you can trust since 1887
The 22 superb photos of Sheffield Wednesday fans and players as 31,835 watch incredible Peterborough play-off win

Sheffield Wednesday will face Barnsley or Bolton Wanderers at Wembley after overturning a 4-0 first-leg deficit

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 18th May 2023, 23:17 BST

Sheffield Wednesday produced the greatest-ever play-off fightback as they beat Peterborough United on penalties to book their place in the League One play-off final at Wembley.

The Owls made history as they overturned a 4-0 deficit from the first leg to win 5-1 after extra time on the night before a 5-3 victory on penalties.

The hosts led 2-0 at half time through Michael Smith and Lee Gregory before Reece James added a third with 71 minutes gone.

In the 98th minute, Liam Palmer poked home from close range to complete the comeback. Gregory turned the ball into his own net in the first half of extra time but Callum Paterson levelled the tie in the 112th minute to send it to penalties.

Dan Butler hit the bar with Peterborough’s second penalty as Jack Hunt slotted home the winning spot-kick. The home crowd roared on the Owls on during an incredible clash, and we have put together some of the best photos from fans and players. Take a look...

A general view of Hillsborough ahead of kick off

1. Calm before the storm

A general view of Hillsborough ahead of kick off


The sun lowers over Hillsborough

2. Preparing for drama

The sun lowers over Hillsborough


A fan arrives at Hillsborough

3. Ready to go

A fan arrives at Hillsborough


Fans arrive for the Sky Bet League One play-off semi-final second leg match at Hillsborough

4. Heading to the ground

Fans arrive for the Sky Bet League One play-off semi-final second leg match at Hillsborough


