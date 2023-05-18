Sheffield Wednesday will face Barnsley or Bolton Wanderers at Wembley after overturning a 4-0 first-leg deficit

Sheffield Wednesday produced the greatest-ever play-off fightback as they beat Peterborough United on penalties to book their place in the League One play-off final at Wembley.

The Owls made history as they overturned a 4-0 deficit from the first leg to win 5-1 after extra time on the night before a 5-3 victory on penalties.

The hosts led 2-0 at half time through Michael Smith and Lee Gregory before Reece James added a third with 71 minutes gone.

In the 98th minute, Liam Palmer poked home from close range to complete the comeback. Gregory turned the ball into his own net in the first half of extra time but Callum Paterson levelled the tie in the 112th minute to send it to penalties.

Dan Butler hit the bar with Peterborough’s second penalty as Jack Hunt slotted home the winning spot-kick. The home crowd roared on the Owls on during an incredible clash, and we have put together some of the best photos from fans and players. Take a look...

1 . Calm before the storm A general view of Hillsborough ahead of kick off Photo Sales

2 . Preparing for drama The sun lowers over Hillsborough Photo Sales

3 . Ready to go A fan arrives at Hillsborough Photo Sales

4 . Heading to the ground Fans arrive for the Sky Bet League One play-off semi-final second leg match at Hillsborough Photo Sales