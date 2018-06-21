The 2018/19 Championship fixtures that are already making Sheffield Wednesday fans furious

Sheffield Wednesday fans are all saying the same thing after the Championship fixtures were released this morning.

Supporters were eagerly refreshing their computer screens this morning in preparation of the 9am fixture announcement.

The Owls will kick off their 2018/19 campaign with a trip away to Wigan Athletic before finishing the season with a home clash against Queens Park Rangers.

However, two fixtures in particular have left Wednesday fans up in arms.

Jos Luhukay's men face two tricky midweek trips to London this season; against QPR on Tuesday, October 23 and against Millwall on Wednesday, February 23.

The fixtures are already proving a logistical nightmare for fans as they plan how to make it down to London and back for a midweek evening match.

Greg Hop tweeted: "Can we ever play Millwall on a weekend? Always a midweek game! #SWFC"

Matt Summerhill tweeted: "If fixtures are supposed to be generated randomly, what are the odds on #swfc having Millwall and QPR away on a Tuesday night in consecutive seasons? Beggars belief. Millwall away on a Tuesday 5 times in a row now (one being rearranged for Cup I seem to recall)"

Jonathan Garnett tweeted: "Only one thing is certain in life and it's Wednesday playing Millwall and QPR away in midweek every year until you die. #swfc"

Bramall Lane will host the first Sheffield derby of the season on November 10 with the return match at Hillsborough on March 2.

All dates and kick off times are subject to change, with there being a very strong chance that at least one of the fixtures will be chosen for live broadcast on Sky.

The broadcaster will reveal their first raft of televised fixtures in the coming weeks.



Read more at: https://www.thestar.co.uk/sport/football/sheffield-united/sheffield-united-and-sheffield-wednesday-2018-19-fixtures-when-will-the-steel-city-derbies-take-place-this-season-1-9215607