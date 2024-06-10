The vast majority of clubs around the EFL and Premier League have now confirmed their retained lists, and there are plenty of former Sheffield Wednesday players who will be looking for new clubs this summer. Managers have to make big decisions aplenty at this time of year, with out of contract players needing to be let go or offered new deals.

Some released players are quick to get new deals with other clubs, but others have to battle harder to keep their careers alive. As that whole process plays out, we have put together a full list of former Wednesday players who have been released by Premier League or EFL clubs this summer. Just keep in mind that some of these players will already have negotiated deals with new clubs.