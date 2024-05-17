The 18 players who left Sheffield Wednesday last summer and where they are now - gallery

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 17th May 2024, 19:00 BST

A look at the players who left Sheffield Wednesday last summer to see how they are getting on.

Sheffield Wednesday will already be planning for next season, deciding who they want to sign and who they want to move on. But how have those who were moved on this time last season got on?

The Owls’ preparations for last season were not exactly ideal, with the club getting off to a slow start - to say the least - in the Championship. Danny Rohl helped turn that around, but as he prepares for his first full season in charge following this summer, we have taken a look back at all the players who left Wednesday last summer to find out how each of them have been getting on. Take a look below.

Adeniran joined Portimonense but moved on as quickly as January to join Hapoel Petah Tikva, making eight league appearances since.

1. Dennis Adeniran

Adeniran joined Portimonense but moved on as quickly as January to join Hapoel Petah Tikva, making eight league appearances since.

Photo Sales
Brown joined Lincoln City, where he has made 10 league appearances, but he was loaned out in January to St Mirren. He has made seven league appearances there.

2. Jaden Brown

Brown joined Lincoln City, where he has made 10 league appearances, but he was loaned out in January to St Mirren. He has made seven league appearances there.

Photo Sales
Dele-Bashiru joined Hatayspor, making 34 league appearances and scoring six. The club are fighting relegation late in the season.

3. Fisayo Dele-Bashiru

Dele-Bashiru joined Hatayspor, making 34 league appearances and scoring six. The club are fighting relegation late in the season.

Photo Sales
Durrant has been a regular with Dundalk, making 22 league appearances.

4. Sam Durrant

Durrant has been a regular with Dundalk, making 22 league appearances.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.