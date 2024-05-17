Sheffield Wednesday will already be planning for next season, deciding who they want to sign and who they want to move on. But how have those who were moved on this time last season got on?

The Owls’ preparations for last season were not exactly ideal, with the club getting off to a slow start - to say the least - in the Championship. Danny Rohl helped turn that around, but as he prepares for his first full season in charge following this summer, we have taken a look back at all the players who left Wednesday last summer to find out how each of them have been getting on. Take a look below.