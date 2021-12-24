There has been a lot of ins and outs at Sheffield Wednesday since Dejphon Chansiri came on board, but what has happened to the plethora of names brought in during Carlos Carvalhal’s first campaign at Hillsborough?

The 2015/16 season was an exciting one for Wednesdayites as Carvalhal brought a renewed sense of positivity to the club along with a lot of new faces – some of which went on to have very good careers at Hillsborough, and others that certainly did not.

We took a little trip down memory lane to see what the 18 players signed in that first Chansiri/Carvalhal season are up to now, and it’ll come as no surprise that it’s all a bit of a mixed bag…

There have been retirements, returns and a fair few who are still playing – but only one remains at Wednesday who has been there ever since that ‘almost season’ a few years ago.

Take a look...

1. Darryl Lachman Things didn't work out for Lachman at Hillsborough - he's had four clubs since leaving the Owls, and is currently plying his trade for Perth Glory in Australia after joining them last year. Photo: Steve Ellis Photo Sales

2. Marco Matias Matias had his moments at Wednesday, to be honest, but sadly there were a bit few and far between - his incredible goal against Leeds United was undoubtedly the highlight. Now 32, he's back at the side the Owls signed him from, Nacional in Portugal, where he's played five times this season and got two assists. Photo: Steve Ellis Photo Sales

3. Lewis Price Price only made a handful of appearances for the Owls during his one season at the club. He went on to join Rotherham United before retiring in 2020. He's set to come up against Wednesday this season after taking on the role as goalkeeper coach at League One rivals, MK Dons. Photo: Steve Ellis Photo Sales

4. Ross Wallace Wallace became a real fan favourite at Hillsborough, scoring some important goals and very nearly playing his part in promotion to the Premier League... He left in 2018 and had spells with Fleetwood Town and St. Mirren, but is now part of the youth coaching setup at his old club, Burnley. Photo: Steve Ellis Photo Sales