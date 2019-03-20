Hillsborough

The 14 players who have scored the most goals against Sheffield Wednesday

Some players enjoy playing certain teams more than others, and every club has an opposition striker that they dread playing against.

But who has scored the most goals against Sheffield Wednesday over the years? Click and scroll through the pages to see who has caused the Owls' defence the most trouble...

1. 14th - Ian Wright

Getty
2. 13th - John Hartson

Getty
3. 12th - Alan Lee

Getty
4. 11th - Rod Wallace

Getty
