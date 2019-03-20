The 14 players who have scored the most goals against Sheffield Wednesday
Some players enjoy playing certain teams more than others, and every club has an opposition striker that they dread playing against.
But who has scored the most goals against Sheffield Wednesday over the years? Click and scroll through the pages to see who has caused the Owls' defence the most trouble...
1. 14th - Ian Wright
Scored six goals in eight games against the Owls.
2. 13th - John Hartson
The ex-Arsenal and Celtic man scored six goals and got one assist in nine games against Wednesday.
3. 12th - Alan Lee
Scored six goals and got one assist in 17 matches against the Owls.
4. 11th - Rod Wallace
Bagged seven goals in 12 games against the Owls.
