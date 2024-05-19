Sheffield Wednesday can now prepare for a second season of Championship football after a strong end fo the campaign saw them survive. The Owls were all but consigned to the drop when Danny Rohl took over but a brilliant second-half of the term eventually saw them beat relegation, with the final-day 2-0 win at Sunderland confirming their status as a Championship team.

Teams across the English Football League are now looking ahead to summer with the regular season over at Championship, League One and League Two level. Only the two sides competing in the Championship play-off final - Leeds United and Southampton - still have football to play.

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed the future of their out-of-contract stars and a number of fellow EFL clubs have also published their retained lists, with this the time of year seeing the list of free agents gets longer and longer. Among those to be released are some former Owls stars and the Star has taken a look at them below.

1 . Korede Adedoyin (Accrington Stanley) Winger finally found regular football at Accrington Stanley but will not have his two-year stay extended. Played three times for Wednesday. Photo: YouTube Photo Sales

2 . Caolan Lavery (Doncaster Rovers) Helped the League Two outfit into the play-offs but semi-final defeat saw their season over. Will not have an 18-month contract extended. Photo Sales

3 . John Bostock (Notts County) Helped guide Notts County to promotion from the National League last season and a 14th-place finish in League Two this term. Wednesday one of five teams the mercurial forward joined on loan during early years with Tottenham Hotspur. Photo Sales