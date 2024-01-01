The 12 doubts for injury-ravaged Sheffield Wednesday heading into Hull City clash

Sheffield Wednesday welcome Hull City to Hillsborough this evening hoping to start 2024 in the spirit that they ended 2023 - but will do so amid an availability crisis.

As many as 12 players have question marks beside their names with regard to whether or not they will be able to take part in the Tigers clash and arriving just a few days after a brutal battle at Preston North End on Friday evening, Danny Rohl has a cut-down squad to choose from.

Will Vaulks and Akin Famewo are the latest injury doubts after they both hobbled out at Deepdale with hamstring concerns, while George Byers may by suspended with no official word on whether Wednesday have appealed the red card he was shown late on in the 1-0 win.

Here's a whistle-stop run-down of all the Wednesday 'maybes' and 'definitely nots' heading into tonight's televised Hillsborough clash.

1 . George Byers (Suspended) There's been no official word on whether or not Wednesday have appealed the red card shown to Byers at Preston for some afters following a tackle late on in their impressive win. If it is upheld as expected, Hull will be the first of a three-match ban. Photo: Jess Hornby Photo Sales

2 . Akin Famewo (Hamstring) Famewo hobbled out of the first half of the Deepdale win, with his manager later suggesting it was down to a hamstring issue. It's too early to know of any timescale. Photo: Steve Ellis Photo Sales

3 . Will Vaulks (Hamstring) Another casualty of the Preston win, Vaulks has been in fine form recently and will be missed if his issue proves to be a tricky one. Photo: Ashley Allen Photo Sales