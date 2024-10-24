The 11 players who could miss Portsmouth v Sheffield Wednesday through injury

Sheffield Wednesday are facing a short turnaround as they head to Portsmouth on Friday night just three days on from their 0-0 draw with Swansea City at Hillsborough.

It has been a mixed October for the Owls, with one win, two draws and one defeat so far and they will be looking to put some daylight between themselves and the bottom three when they visit Fratton Park. Pompey have won just one of their opening 11 Championship games, but five draws keeps them just four points behind the Owls.

The hosts have a huge number of injury concerns ahead of the game, while for the Owls they have just one player who will definitely miss out with manager Danny Rohl confident Anthony Musaba will be back for Wednesday after he was a surprise absentee against Swansea in midweek. Ahead of Friday’s contest on the south coast, we have rounded up the latest on the injury front from both camps.

Conor Shaughnessy - out Suffered tendon damage and is expected to be out for around another four weeks.

Ibane Bowat - out The ex-Fulham player is sidelined until 2025 after injuring his knee in training back in mid-September.

Colby Bishop - out Is recovering after undergoing heart surgery in August. Will not be back until January, once Pompey's squad list is resubmitted.

Jacob Farrell - out Suffered a recurrence of his MCL injury from pre-season. Not back until next month.