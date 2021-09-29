"That’s been coming" - Oxford United send out a five-star warning ahead of Sheffield Wednesday clash

Oxford United hammered Accrington 5-1 at the Kassam Stadium with two-goal West Ham loanee Nathan Holland the pick of the performers.

The Us sit just ahead of Wednesday on goal difference, in eighth place in the League One table, making Saturday’s upcoming clash a potentially mouthwatering match-up.

And boss Karl Robinson said his team had been looking like handing out a battering like they did last night.

“That’s been coming, we’ve been threatening to do something like that.

“We’re disappointed with their goal but the way we responded to it was excellent.

“I’m really proud of Nathan – it’s been tough love as it is with all our young players.

Oxford United boss Karl Robinson brings his team to Hillsborough to face Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday off the back of a 5-1 win over Accrington. (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)

“When he performs like that, he’s as good as any winger this club has had – and that is saying something with the club’s history.

“His ability to float and drift and front players up – today he showed everyone what a good player he is.”

Matty Taylor, Mark Sykes and an own goal from Michael Nottingham completed the rout for the Us, with Ethan Hamilton on target for Stanley.

Robinson said: “Matty’s finish and Sykes’s finish were the most difficult chances they’ve had this season, they had much easier chances on Saturday [against Gillingham].

“I’m really, really pleased with what was a strong performance from us. We knew we had to win after last Saturday.