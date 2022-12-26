“Thankyou..” Dejphon Chansiri extends message to Sheffield Wednesday supporters

Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri offered a message of togetherness to Owls fans on Christmas Day, ahead of their Boxing Day clash with Fleetwood Town.

The Thai businessman was acknowledging his seventh Christmas period as Wednesday chief after a week that saw his players and staff visit good causes throughout the city.

It was the first time they were able to do so since the start of the pandemic and photos showed the positive impact it had on patients and workers in the region’s children’s hospitals.

Speaking via a statement on the club website, Chansiri wrote: “On behalf of myself, the manager, coaches, players and all our staff at Hillsborough, I would like to wish Sheffield Wednesday supporters around the world a very Happy Christmas.

“This is the time of year to enjoy more than ever your families and friends, to appreciate each other, while taking time to think of those who may not be in the best place to celebrate Christmas.”

On the efforts of the club in showing their support to worthwhile causes, he said: “I am proud to be the chairman of a club where community and family values mean the most.

“It gave me great pride to see Darren and our players visit the local hospitals and charities again this Christmas.

“Of course, the pandemic prevented these very special visits for two years and it really was a great feeling to see them return.

“To have the ability to put smiles on faces is a privileged position and if Sheffield Wednesday can make even the smallest difference, that puts a smile on my face too.