Thankful Ian Poveda namedrops Sheffield Wednesday after Sunderland unveiling

Ian Poveda’s future has finally been wrapped up, with the former Sheffield Wednesday loanee signing a long-term deal at Sunderland.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a relatively successful spell at Hillsborough following his loan move from Leeds United towards the end of the winter transfer window, and though injury meant that he didn’t play as much as he’d have liked, he certainly played his part in their survival bid.

Danny Röhl, and many Wednesdayites, were eager to see him return to S6 this summer, however it was confirmed on Wednesday that he had penned a three-year deal – with an option for an extra year – in the North East. He did, however, acknowledge his spell in South Yorkshire when being unveiled at his new club.

“I think I know the division really well,” he said after joining. “Especially the last six months at Sheffield Wednesday and what I did over there to help them and the help they gave me as well. I really enjoyed my time over there and I have nothing but good things to say about the club – about the fans and the manager there. I'm really happy with how things went there.

Meanwhile, when asked about how the move to the Black Cats ended up coming about, he said, “The move came through Stuart Harvey, the Head of Recruitment, and I just feel like the love behind the club, through Kristjaan and Stuart himself, and the manager. I've also known Stuart English (the Head of Coaching) from a really young age - when I was about 15 - I feel like I have the right people supporting me and just wanting the best for me.

“The love that I had, especially from Stuart Harvey, that is just something I can't really describe. All I want to do is get on the pitch and play for Sunderland. The stadium, the fans, I've played here a couple of times - I've seen how full it gets and how the fans get behind the team. I feel good and I just want to help the club restore its glory. I don't feel like we should be in the Championship and I fully believe the project. So here I am.”

