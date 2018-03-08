Thank heavens for the teams worse than us - Sheffield Wednesday fan’s column

Sigh.

I’m not sure what to say about last week. Three losses and grim financial analysis made it a week to forget.

A Leeds United friend of mine, who is equally depressed about his team, has suggested that when we play them a week on Saturday, we should agree to settle for a 0-0 draw then spend the 90 minutes eating biscuits and singing ABBA songs. It’s not the worst plan I’ve heard this season.

It’s times like this that your resolve is tested about whether it’s all worth it, being a football fan. My Dad always used to joke that, “football isn’t about pleasure.” He’s right about this season.

There’s nothing more I can say about the Bristol City and Ipswich games that will a) not be repeating myself b) make any difference. The results will stand and, like Jordan Rhodes’ yellow card against City, they will be the only indicator that we were even involved in the game.

Our saving grace this season is that there are even worse teams than us, who also keep losing. God bless them and their inefficient ways. If we do survive the drop, and I’m working on the assumption that we might pick up some points somewhere, it won’t be because we have saved ourselves it will be because of the ineptitude of other clubs.

My other half is a Reading fan, who were also challenging for a play-off place last season. They have only won one of their last 17 league matches, and that was against Burton Albion. (A feat that Sheffield Wednesday are still to achieve.) The fans loathe their manager, there’s no communication with the owners and their last two home attendances have been below 8500.

When you look at it, there are teams worse off than us, but it would only take a slight nudge for our fans to turn on the manager and to see the attendances dip severely.

As I said at the beginning…sigh. Anyone fancy a custard cream and a rendition of Super Trooper?