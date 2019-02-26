Steve Bruce hailed Sheffield Wednesday’s performance against Brentford as the best in his time as Owls boss after their 2-0 win at Hillsborough on Tuesday night.

A brace from Steven Fletcher was enough to earn the home side all three points against Thomas Frank’s Bees, who were also on their own unbeaten run coming into the match.

Steve Bruce.

Speaking to the Star after the game, Bruce said: “Well it was certainly the best performance since I have been at the club, we have seen bits and pieces – half an hour here and 45 minutes there, but all around today from the first whistle to the last we were worthy winners.

“Some of the stuff we played and the way we worked was terrific.”

Fletcher put the Owls ahead in the first half after latching on to a long ball over the top from Barry Bannan and sending a thundering shot past Daniel Bentley in the Brentford goal.

The second came after the break as Adam Reach cut a cross back from a drive to the byline, which Fletcher was able to nod home unchallenged.

And Bruce was full of praise for the Scottish striker: “I had conversation with him two weeks ago about how he looks after himself and the way he does everything that when you get over your 30s you have to do.

“To be fair to him he is in great nick and he’s started scoring too.

“The way he led the line today, his work rate, his effort and of course the textbook turn and a great finish.

“It’s difficult to pick individuals but he’s scored two and he led the line and did fantastically well.”

The only disappointment in a comfortable Wednesday performance was the injury to Achraf Lazaar, which Bruce confirmed was a hamstring complaint that would need to be assessed.

With city rivals Sheffield United next on the agenda at Hillsborough, Bruce will be looking to his strikers to preserve his flying start to life as Wednesday boss.

“As I have said many times over the last 20 years, you are only ever as good as your strikers,” he said.

“I’ll stick by that – it’s usually why they cost the most money. The hardest thing in football is to score a goal and at the moment he is playing very well.

“Long may that continue.”