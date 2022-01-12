The Owls are still working under transfer restrictions that mean they can only make free transfers and loans, with Moore seeking to make additions that will improve the club’s odds of pushing for promotion in the second half of the season.

We’re approaching the third week of January and Wednesday haven’t added any fresh players to their ranks just yet, but it is known that they’re working hard to try and bring at least a couple in as soon as possible – most importantly at least one new central defender.

We took a look at some of the players currently available as free agents following their respective exits over the last year, and weighed up whether a move from the Owls could be worth a try.

Speaking about the transfer market earlier this month, Moore explained, “There are certain parts of the team that I want to address, because I think it needs it. There are certain parts where we’ve gone far too long without recognised people in their preferred positions.

“So if the opportunity comes to address that, then we’ll do so to try and readdress the balance.

“We’ve identified potential signings, but obviously to get them over the line there’s a lot of red tape. We’re trying to do that at the moment.”

Here are a few names to look at...

Winston Reid Winston Reid has been out of contract since the summer following his departure from West Ham United, but helped Brentford to promotion last season. He's 33, and would certainly fit the bill for the big experienced centre back role that Moore is eager to fill.

Yaya Sanogo It feels like a long time since Yaya Sanogo was tipped for big things at Arsenal, but he's still only 28 and was made a free agent last year after Huddersfield Town decided not to extend his contract at the club. Could be something worth looking at to help Wednesday's attacking threat.

Hal Robson-Kanu Robson-Kanu is another experienced hand who has proven his worth in English football time and time again. He's approaching his 33rd birthday now, but could probably do a job in front of goal as Wednesday look to get back to winning ways and find some form in the second half of the season. He left West Bromwich Albion last year.

Jordon Ibe You'd be forgiven for thinking that Ibe was older than 26... But that's just because it's been over a decade since he made his professional debut aged just 15. Now, after leaving Derby County last year, the former Liverpool attacker is a free agent once again and looking for another chance to show that he's still got something to offer. It'd feel like another Saido Berahino type of gamble.