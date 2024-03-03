There is a growing belief amongst the Sheffield Wednesday faithful as the Owls continue to show positive signs in their battle against relegation from the Championship.
A poor start to the season meant Wednesday looked well on their way to an immediate return to League One but the arrival of Danny Rohl and his impact on the squad he inherited has boosted hopes of securing a second consecutive season in the second tier.
Those hopes were further raised on Saturday afternoon as January signing Ike Ugbo made it six goals in five games with the only goal in a short trip to fellow strugglers Rotherham United.
With key clashes against the likes of Plymouth Argyle and Leeds United are lying in wait over the next week and the Hillsborough faithful are likely to have a big part to play in the bid for survival. Among those hoping for more positive results are some very familiar faces as Wednesday can count of the support of key figures from the world of music, TV and sport.