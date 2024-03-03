There is a growing belief amongst the Sheffield Wednesday faithful as the Owls continue to show positive signs in their battle against relegation from the Championship.

A poor start to the season meant Wednesday looked well on their way to an immediate return to League One but the arrival of Danny Rohl and his impact on the squad he inherited has boosted hopes of securing a second consecutive season in the second tier.

Those hopes were further raised on Saturday afternoon as January signing Ike Ugbo made it six goals in five games with the only goal in a short trip to fellow strugglers Rotherham United.

With key clashes against the likes of Plymouth Argyle and Leeds United are lying in wait over the next week and the Hillsborough faithful are likely to have a big part to play in the bid for survival. Among those hoping for more positive results are some very familiar faces as Wednesday can count of the support of key figures from the world of music, TV and sport.

Celebrity fans

Alex Turner (Net Worth: $25 million) Alex Turner is the lead singer of the popular band, Arctic Monkeys, and is also an avid Wednesday fan. Growing up in High Green, Alex also name-checked Hillsborough in one of the songs in one of the band's first albums.

Rick Savage (Net Worth: $13 million) Being born in Sheffield, the musician for the band, Def Leppard, is a big Sheffield Wednesday fan. He did however play for Sheffield United for two years as a young boy.