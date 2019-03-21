Teenage Sheffield Wednesday fan raises £3,000 to help Man With a Pram move nearer his £1 million goal

The Man With a Pram John Burkhill’s goal of raising £1 million for Macmillan Cancer Support moved a step nearer thans to the kind-hearted effort of a teenage Sheffield Wednedsday fan.

William Hunter, aged 16, raised more than £3,000 by hosting a charity football match at non-league side Maltby Main FC’s Muglet Lane staidum last month.

William Hunter hands over his cheque to John Burkhill on the pitch at Hillsborough.

Terry Curran, formerly of Sheffield Wednesday and United, took charge of one of the teams while former Rotherham United defender John Breckin was in the opposite dugout.

William handed legendary fundraiser John a cheque for £3,038.40 at Sheffield Wednesday’s match with Blackburn Rovers at Hillsborough on Saturday.

William said: “I wanted to sort out a football game for my friends this half-term so I thought: ‘Why not try and do it for a good cause?’

“It was literally just going to be a game and that was it but I’ve had a great response.

"It was brilliant. All together we raised £3,038.40 and my original target was only £500."

William also held a non-uniform day at Oakwood High School, where he is a Year 11 pupil, which pulled in more than £1,000.

The teenager said: “One of my best friend’s dad has got cancer and they get a lot of support from Macmillan Cancer Support so I just wanted to help them.

“It was just a good night and it was actually a good game as well. It was the last kick of the game that won it."

The Man with a Pram has competed in more than 1,000 charity races and has raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

He is also a familiar face across Sheffield with his pram and even took out for a walk on Christmas Day.

William said: “I have spoken to him a few times at Wednesday matches and I just think what he is doing is amazing.

“I don’t think it's appreciated as much as it should be so I want to be person that does that.”

John said it was ‘fantastic’ how much William and his friends had raised and added he was confident of reaching the £1 million mark this year.