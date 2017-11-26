Team of the Week: Who made the XI in a weekend of just one win for our teams?

In wasn't the brightest of weekends for the teams on The Star's patch with only Doncaster Rovers managing to register a victory.
Here, The Star's football writers pick our the main men and put together our team of the week from Saturday November 25. We're sticking with tradition and going 4-4-2...
GOALKEEPER
Ian Lawlor - Doncaster Rovers
A key figure in Rovers’ win against MK Dons with a series of fine saves when his side were 1-0 down
DEFENCE
Niall Mason - Doncaster Rovers
A solid if unspectacular display from Mason who grew into the win for Rovers and was tidy in possession
Jake Wright - Sheffield United
Another impeccable performance from a player who continues to prove those doubters wrong
Joost Van Aken - Sheffield Wednesday
Thrown in after an injury to Tom Lees, the Owls defender was a dependable performer in their 0-0 draw at Reading
Jerome Binnom-Williams - Chesterfield
Excellent at left-back both from a defensive point of view and providing an attacking threat on the flank
MIDFIELD
Joe Rowley - Chesterfield
Wreaked havoc on the right and scored a great goal in the Spireites' draw with rivals Mansfield
John Lundstram - Sheffield United
Showing a lot of character under-pressure in stepping in for the hugely popular Paul Coutts
Barry Bannan - Sheffield Wednesday
One of the only Owls players who looked like providing the spark they needed to break down Reading
Andy Kellett - Chesterfield
Excellent on the flank and popped up with a fine headed goal to put the Spireites 2-1 up at their rivals.
FORWARDS
David Ball - Rotherham United
The goalscorer and shining light in an otherwise forgettable day for the Millers against Wigan
Leon Clarke - Sheffield United
Another who keeps silencing the critics, Clarke earned a draw with his ninth goal in his last four games, against Birmingham City