Team of the Week: Who made the XI in a weekend of just one win for our teams?

In wasn't the brightest of weekends for the teams on The Star's patch with only Doncaster Rovers managing to register a victory.

Here, The Star's football writers pick our the main men and put together our team of the week from Saturday November 25. We're sticking with tradition and going 4-4-2...

GOALKEEPER

Ian Lawlor - Doncaster Rovers

A key figure in Rovers’ win against MK Dons with a series of fine saves when his side were 1-0 down

DEFENCE

Niall Mason - Doncaster Rovers

A solid if unspectacular display from Mason who grew into the win for Rovers and was tidy in possession

Jake Wright - Sheffield United

Another impeccable performance from a player who continues to prove those doubters wrong

Joost Van Aken - Sheffield Wednesday

Thrown in after an injury to Tom Lees, the Owls defender was a dependable performer in their 0-0 draw at Reading

Jerome Binnom-Williams - Chesterfield

Excellent at left-back both from a defensive point of view and providing an attacking threat on the flank

MIDFIELD

Joe Rowley - Chesterfield

Wreaked havoc on the right and scored a great goal in the Spireites' draw with rivals Mansfield

John Lundstram - Sheffield United

Showing a lot of character under-pressure in stepping in for the hugely popular Paul Coutts

Barry Bannan - Sheffield Wednesday

One of the only Owls players who looked like providing the spark they needed to break down Reading

Andy Kellett - Chesterfield

Excellent on the flank and popped up with a fine headed goal to put the Spireites 2-1 up at their rivals.

FORWARDS

David Ball - Rotherham United

The goalscorer and shining light in an otherwise forgettable day for the Millers against Wigan

Leon Clarke - Sheffield United

Another who keeps silencing the critics, Clarke earned a draw with his ninth goal in his last four games, against Birmingham City