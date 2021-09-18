Team news and fan reaction as Saido Berahino makes his first Sheffield Wednesday start

There are a few ways the side he has named could line up.

Let’s take a look at the vital information ahead of a 3pm kick-off.

Team news..

Darren Moore has made four changes to the side that lost at Plymouth last weekend, with the big news that Saido Berahino makes his first Owls start.

There are a few ways that side could line up, though we’d suggest there is return to midfield for Sam Hutchinson, with a back four of Jack Hunt, Dominic Iorfa, Chey Dunkley and Liam Palmer.

Barry Bannan and Dennis Adeniran line up alongside Hutchinson in midfield, with Berahino and Olamide Shodipo playing alongside Lee Gregory up top.

There’s no George Byers on the bench, so too Jaden Brown or Callum Paterson.

Saido Berahino will make his first Wednesday start against Shrewsbury this afternoon.

Alternatively it could be a 3-5-2. Or 4-4-2.

Form guide..

Wednesday are hoping to jump up from a blip that has seen them suffer back-to-back league defeats to Morecambe and Plymouth Argyle.

Shrewsbury arrive fourth-bottom of League One and have only one win in 10 in all competitions.

They’ve lost all three away matches this season, though one resulted in a EFL Cup penalties win over Lincoln. Furthermore, they’ve claimed only one win in eight away from home since March.

That said, in all matches against Shrewsbury in Wednesday history, they’ve a win percentage of only 29 per cent.

What the fans are saying..

@Peter073001 – Surely that line up will have enough to beat Shrewsbury

@LewisSm13427739 – Moan, moan, moan, moan, moan, moan, moan, and yet another moan. Great line up COME ON WEDNESDAY!!!!