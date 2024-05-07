Talks underway over Sheffield Wednesday training ground improvements as work begins

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Owls confirmed their Championship status over the weekend with a vitally important 2-0 win over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light, and now the attention for many at the club has turned to preparing themselves for the 2024/25 campaign.

That includes work at the training ground and Hillsborough for the groundskeepers, with both of the grass training pitches having been ripped up already as they begin to re-lay them for the upcoming season, while the turf at S6 will follow in the coming weeks ahead of the opening games in August.

Meanwhile, it’s understood that talks are underway involving chairman, Dejphon Chansiri, and manager, Danny Röhl, about further improvements and renovations that can be made to their complex on Middlewood Road in order to give them the best possible chance in the second-tier next season, including the possibility of extending the buildings that are already in place.

Röhl has spoken publicly about his desire to see the club improve both on and off the pitch, and with talks about his future thought to have gone positively so far, he’ll be eager to see some of his plans come into effect during the off-season.

It's also understood that the training dome, which has been down for months following adverse weather during Darren Moore’s tenure, is set to be resurrected over the summer so that it’s in place for when the team returns for preseason in a few weeks’ time.

Wednesday managed to finish 20th in the Championship despite having the worst ever start in the division, and Röhl now has plenty of credit in the bank when it comes to his conversations with the chairman about the way forward.