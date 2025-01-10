Talks to be held over future of Sheffield Wednesday hotshot Pierce Charles

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Talented Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Pierce Charles could well step back into his role as the Owls’ ‘cup keeper’ this weekend - while considerations are being made over where he will spend the rest of the season.

The Northern Ireland stopper has played back-up to England under-21 keeper James Beadle in the league this season but has made a marked impression with his efforts in the Carabao Cup. With an FA Cup third round clash at Coventry City laying in wait on Saturday, Owls boss Danny Röhl hinted that he could feature - with considerations over a possible loan move to take place beyond that game.

There has been a consideration in recent transfer windows as to whether a loan move out of S6 would benefit Charles, whose four senior international caps are quickly catching up with his six senior outings in club football. A modern goalkeeping skillset has Premier League clubs keeping an eye on his progress and Röhl has not ruled out the possibility of the young Owls keeper taking on the number one role when loanee Beadle returns to parent club Brighton at the end of the season.

Charles continues to make strides in development at S6 under the tutelage of keeper coach Sal Bibbo and alongside Beadle and the vastly experienced Ben Hamer. What has been made clear is Wednesday’s desire to only let him out on loan to a club that suits his game; Charles has quickly garnered a reputation as a goalkeeper who can start attacks with ball at feet and any interested clubs will have to set up in a playing style to suit.

Röhl, who has worked with some of the best goalkeepers in the world across his coaching career, believes Charles is a player that can go to the very top of the game and his next steps will be carefully considered.

“Let's see at the weekend,” Röhl told The Star. “It could be interesting, maybe he gets an opportunity. But we will make the final decision tomorrow and then we will see after the cup game what is helpful for him. I see him every day in the training. He is the next player and we create something with him. I think he will have a big future at a higher level, I see a lot of potential and it will be interesting in the future to see which bigger clubs will come because he has everything to play for a good, good club in the future.”