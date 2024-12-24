Talks to be had over future of 167-appearance Sheffield Wednesday man

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bustling utility man Callum Paterson will be the subject of talks over his future at Sheffield Wednesday, Owls boss Danny Röhl confirmed while paying testament to how he has handled a bit-part role in their season so far.

The fan favourite Scotland international, who bagged his first league goal of the season to seal a 2-0 win over Stoke City on Saturday, has tallied a total of only 85 minutes of Championship football all from the bench. It comes after a summer in which the club triggered a one-year contract extension at S6. Consideration was given with regard to his future late on in the summer window.

The forthcoming January transfer window will be a fascinating one at Wednesday, with manager Röhl having spoken openly about his desire for the club to add players of impact to the squad. Three places remain unfilled in their EFL squad list, but it seems despite the German’s satisfaction with Paterson’s limited contribution that it is possible he could leave the club next month.

Speaking to The Star in the minutes after the final whistle of their Stoke win, Röhl said: “I think it will be down to conversations in the next couple of weeks. For him it is important, I think he knows his position at the moment but the good thing is he never gives up and he does it again and again.

“It is good to see, against Oxford he was not in the squad, today he is in, he showed he is ready. He has a big heart for football, I know he will do everything. We will see what the situation is in January; what makes sense and what doesn't make sense.”

A feature in all of the Carabao Cup campaign that saw him take on the captain’s armband, Paterson has spent over four years at Wednesday having joined for a fee in the region of £500,000 from Cardiff City in 2020. He has made 167 Owls appearances in that time, scoring 26 times and bagging 14 assists along the way.