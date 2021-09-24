"Talks ongoing" over possible postponement of upcoming Sheffield Wednesday match

The Owls’ home clash with Bolton Wanderers on October 9 is subject to change given it lands on a specified international break weekend and Trotters’ boss Ian Evatt has revealed the two clubs have been in conversation over possible contingency plans.

League One clubs are given the option of postponing matches should three of their players be called up; be that for senior sides or youth sides. Wednesday’s match-up with high—flying Sunderland earlier this month was called off after they had players called up by their countries.

As a matter of courtesy clubs are usually given fair warning if players are likely to be called up.

Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt.

Wednesday had Northern Ireland number one Bailey Peacock-Farrell head off to World Cup qualifying last time around but had the likes of Canada’s Theo Corbeanu and Scotland pair Liam Palmer and Callum Paterson stay at home.

Florian Kamberi is unlikely to be called up by Albania but it is possible that members of Wednesday’s youth ranks could be called up. Bolton midfielder Josh Sheehan could feature in Wales’ squad.

“I think there’s a chance it has to move,” Evatt told Bolton News. “We have got Josh who could potentially go but I think they have a few more.

“From what I understand it could be rescheduled but until that happens, or we know what the squad are, we have to carry on planning as if we are playing the game.