With both Barry Bannan and Liam Palmer nailed down to new deals alongside their manager Danny Rohl, work goes on to keep existing players coming to the end of their deals. And the incoming business is warming up, with a handful of potential new names emerging alongside those uncovered in the last weeks.
Wednesday’s German boss has already outlined a desire to get the bulk of their business done and dusted as quickly as possible - and through the door in good time for their heaviest pre-season work. The transfer window opens on Friday.
With some deals similar to the last update and some having been nudged on, here’s a run-through of every Sheffield Wednesday transfer story of the off-season so far.
1. Mika Biereth
Wednesday are believed to be interested in Denmark youth international Mika Biereth, a striker of some repute having done well in Austria after Sturm Graz beat the Owls to his loan signing in January. With big fees suggested, it would likely be a temporary switch. Belgian champions Club Brugge are reportedly keeping tabs on the youngster. | David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images Photo: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images
2. Yan Valery
Valery is on the left of the picture - the one on the right would be a handy signing but is Real Madrid-bound - Wednesday are understood to be in contact with French club Angers over a potential permanent deal. Some of the fees quotes on social media are a long way inflated. The attack-minded right-back has worked with Rohl before at Southampton and has one year left on his deal. | AFP via Getty Images
3. Dominic Iorfa
The long-time Wednesday defender is one of five players with contract talks unresolved. Not much is known about the status of where things are at although it's understood talks are ongoing with no firm decision yet made either way. | Steve Ellis
4. Will Vaulks
After missing a chunk of the first half of the campaign last time out, Vaulks battled back and was named Sheffield Wednesday’s supporters player of the season. The Star revealed last week that as things stand he expected to leave the club and that Oxford United are in talks with the Wales international. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo