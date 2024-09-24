Talented teen gets surprise Sheffield Wednesday chance on day of double header

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Exciting Sheffield Wednesday teenager, Will Grainger, turned out for the U21s today - despite being just 15-years-old.

The Welsh youth international has impressed on his way up the ranks with the Owls, excelling at various different age groups before taking well to U18s football on his step up on a regular basis this season - he’s managed to settle in so well that the decision was made to push him even further up the ladder.

Grainger, who was recently away with Wales’ U17s, was named on Wednesday’s bench this afternoon as they made the trip to Hull City, but was unable to help them come from behind to get anything there as Andy Holdsworth’s side were beaten 2-1 - Gui Siqueira got their only goal after they’d fallen 2-0 behind. The youngster came on with an hour played.

There were also minutes in the tank for Charlie McNeill as he played the full 90 minutes for the young Owls, while Sam Reed was back in the XI - he too played the full game - following his return from injury. It’s now four games without a win for the U21s, though only two of them have been defeats.

Meanwhile, in another game for Wednesday today the U18s were back to winning ways against Coventry City at Middlewood Road, with Caelan Cadamarteri back amongst the goals shortly after returning from international duty with Scotland’s U16s - he scored alongside Kailen Hatfield and Dom Weston to give them a 3-1 victory over the Sky Blues to keep up what has been a solid start to the 2024/25 Professional Development League campaign.