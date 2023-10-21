System guesses and points to prove in possible Sheffield Wednesday XI to beat Watford

Let’s make this clear straight off the bat - the system and line-up of Danny Rohl’s first Sheffield Wednesday line-up is as unknown as it is exciting. But we’ve given it a crack.

Wednesday will line up at Watford this afternoon in the German’s curtain raiser and after they enjoyed a few weeks of work under the new boss.

When facing up against a back four, the Hornets have been less successful against their opponents in terms of scorelines, bagging 0.8 goals per 90 minutes while conceding 1.2 per 90.

They perform better than their back four opponents in terms of xG, however, creating chances at a rate of 1.14 xG to their 0.8.

With an admittedly smaller data sample in terms of minutes played, Championship sides have had more success against Watford with a back three or back five, scoring 1.75 per 90 to the Hornets’ 1.5 and achieving an xG of 1.75 to their 1.01.

A back three tends to open their matches up more, it seems.

With that in mind - and we’re aware we’re clutching at straws here - we’ve plumped for a back three with wing-backs.