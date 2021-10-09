System change at Sheffield Wednesday as Lewis Gibson makes full debut?

Wednesday take on a Bolton Wanderers side in good form and riding the crest of a wave that climaxed with promotion from League Two last season.

Though there are a few possible ways it could fit together, the line-up suggests Darren Moore may shift things towards a 3-5-2 formation having preferred either a 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 in recent weeks.

It includes Lewis Gibson, who could make his full Wednesday debut on the left of the back three. He was one of the standout performers in a late win over Mansfield Town in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday and afterwards Darren Moore spoke of the need to protect his fitness having taken him off after 45 minutes.

Lewis Gibson will make his first start for Sheffield Wednesday this afternoon.

A possible shift to 3-5-2 would also move things towards a ‘two up top’ system for the first time this season, with Saido Berahino joining Lee Gregory.

Club captain Barry Bannan would be shifted back into a midfield three with Sam Hutchinson and Callum Paterson. Liam Palmer fits in on the right of the back three alongside Dominic Iorfa while Jaden Brown and Jack Hunt look set to be asked to offer width at wing-back.

A win for Wednesday could take them to within a point of the playoff places dependent on results elsewhere.

Sheffield Wednesday (possible formation): Wildsmith; Palmer, Iorfa, Gibson; Hunt, Paterson, Hutchinson, Bannan, Brown; Berahino, Gregory